Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No 6 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CSK Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 6 Online And On TV?

After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den – the MA Chidambaram stadium – for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday (April 3) and aim to pick up a win. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. The team's fans will be hoping that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion. Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.

England superstar Ben Stokes, bought for Rs 16.25 crore, would be eager to show his worth in the team's opening home game and set the pace for the long season ahead. If the batters’ inability to force the pace in the middle overs is a cause for concern, the bowling could be a bigger problem.

The Titans batting line-up could not be restricted and skipper Dhoni would be expecting an improved show from the bowlers. Dhoni, who uncorked a couple of big hits against Josh Little in Ahmedabad, would be hoping the batters do better and don't leave much for him at the fag end.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6:

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 will start on April 3, Monday.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 will be hosted in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 for free?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match no 6 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood