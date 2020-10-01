Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Match 14: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off with David Warner-led Sunisers Hyderabad in the Match 14 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is languishing down at the bottom of the IPL standing after slumping to two back-to-back defeats.

CSK kickstarted their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

However, the Chennai-based franchise failed to capitalise on the same and suffered a 16-run defeat and a 44-run loss at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in their next two clashes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, too have just one win hand from their first three clashes. The Warner-led side slumped to a 10-run and seven-wicket defeat at the hands of RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively before they swept aside Delhi Capitals by 15 runs to open their account.

Both sides will now look to turn the tables for themselves and desperate to clinch a win in the upcoming match in order to move up in the points table.

Talking about head-to-head record between the two sides is concerned, the Chennai-based franchise hold a big edge over SRH going into the clash.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 12 matches, with CSK emerging victorious on nine occasions.

CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Piyush Chawla, T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar.

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood/Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

The two squads are as follows:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.