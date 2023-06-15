Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No 5 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT LIVE In India

Defending Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) champions Chepauk Supper Gillies (CSG) will be up against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in match No. 5 of the TNPL 2023 season at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Thursday. CSG got off to a winning start to their TNPL 2023 campaign on Tuesday, with a massive 52-run win over Salem Spartans.

The CSG match, of course, featured the record 18 runs conceded off the final delivery by Spartans captain Abhishek Tanwar as the defending champions posted 217 for 5 batting first. Opener Pradosh Ranjan Paul top-scored for CSG with 88 off 55 balls while Sanjay Yadav remained unbeaten at the end with 31 off 12 balls.

Sai Kishore-led ITT, on the other hand, lost their opening match – the first match of TNPL 2023 – to Lyca Kovai Kings by a massive 70 runs. IPL 2023 star Sai Sudharsan was the stand-out performer for Kovai Kings, as he smashed 86 off 45 against ITT in the opener. ITT all-rounder Vijay Shankar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/26 in 4 overs.

However, Vijay Shankar failed with the bat, scoring only 2 as ITT were bundled out for 109 chasing 180 to win.

Here are all the details about Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5…

When is Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 will take place on Thursday, June 15.

Where is Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

What time will Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 start?

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 will start at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 on TV in India?

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 in India?

The livestreaming of Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 will be available on Fancode website and app.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) TNPL 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

Chepauk Super Gillies: U Sasidev, Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, R Sanjay Yadav, R Sathish, Narayan Jagadeesan(C), P Ranjan Paul, R Rohit, RS Shah, M Silambarasan, M. Viju Arul

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Ganesh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, Vijay Shankar, P Bhuvaneswaran, Tushar Raheja(wk), S Ajith Ram, S Manigandan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(C)