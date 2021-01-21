हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter comes up with unique remedy for daddy's Brisbane blows

Overwhelmed with his daughter's reaction, Cheteshwar Pujara described it as an ideal father-daughter relationship and said, "that's what I do to her when she falls, so she believes that a kiss can heal every wound." With the Indian contingent arriving in India late on Wednesday night, the batsman will be home soon, thus giving enough time to his daughter to try out her unique remedy. 

Cheteshwar Pujara&#039;s daughter comes up with unique remedy for daddy&#039;s Brisbane blows
India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with his daughter Aditi (Twitter)

Before India etched a historic win at Gabba in the fourth and final Test against Australia, India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara endured a barrage of bouncers coming from the fierce Aussie pace battery led by Pat Cummins. During his resilient knock of 56 from 211 balls on the final day of the fourth Test, the 32-year-old got hit on many occasions, and the team's physio Nitin Patel also came out to the pitch for a concussion test.   

While Pujara's wife, Puja, took her eyes from the television set, his two-year-old daughter Aditi has come up with a unique remedy for the bruises. 

In a report in the Indian Express on Thursday, Pujara shared the environment of his house on the final day of the Gabba Test. During the interaction, the right-handed batsman stated that his daughter Aditi will kiss where it is hurting and the pain will automatically disappear. 

"When he comes home, I will kiss where he is hurt, he will be fine," the report quoted Aditi as saying.  

Overwhelmed with his daughter's reaction, Pujara described it as an ideal father-daughter relationship and said, "that's what I do to her when she falls, so she believes that a kiss can heal every wound."

On being asked how he manages to bear the pain despite being hit several times, Pujara said that he doesn't take pain-killers very often, thus developing the habit to endure more. 

"From my early days, I am not in the habit of taking pain- killers. That's why my threshold to bear pain is pretty high. You play for so long, you get used to getting hit," Pujara said.  

With the Indian contingent arriving in India late on Wednesday night, the batsman will be home soon, thus giving enough time to his daughter to try out her unique remedy.    

