topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS NZ

'Childish behaviour,' Fans slam Ishan Kishan for hit wicket appeal for Tom Latham in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: Fans were not happy with Ishan Kishan after he dislodged the bails of Tom Latham in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Childish behaviour,' Fans slam Ishan Kishan for hit wicket appeal for Tom Latham in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: The first ODI between India and New Zealand saw a controversial decision as India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was given out (bowled) after Tom Latham dislodged his bails with his gloves. To mock the Kiwis' wicket-keeper, Ishan Kishan came up with a fitting response during New Zealand's batting as he flicked the bails off his gloves while Latham was present at the crease. However, Kishan was slammed by the fans on social media. Commentator and former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was also not impressed with the young wicketkeeper as he was heard saying while commentating, "that is not cricket."

Checkout the video and reactions here...

Pandya was batting well on 28 in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). He got out in a strange fashion, which left the fans angry and confused. (WATCH: Pandya's dismissal in IND vs NZ 1st ODI here)

The ball came in sharply beating Pandya's bat and the bails fell off. Latham and New Zealand appealed, the umpire went upstairs. The replays showed that the bails might have fallen due to the ball hitting the stumps but the side on angle showed that bails had not fallen until the ball was received by the keeper.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?