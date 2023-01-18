'Childish behaviour,' Fans slam Ishan Kishan for hit wicket appeal for Tom Latham in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: The first ODI between India and New Zealand saw a controversial decision as India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was given out (bowled) after Tom Latham dislodged his bails with his gloves. To mock the Kiwis' wicket-keeper, Ishan Kishan came up with a fitting response during New Zealand's batting as he flicked the bails off his gloves while Latham was present at the crease. However, Kishan was slammed by the fans on social media. Commentator and former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was also not impressed with the young wicketkeeper as he was heard saying while commentating, "that is not cricket."

Checkout the video and reactions here...

This was peak shithousery from Ishan Kishan, wah bete mauj kardi. #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/soYmIk8mnn — Vipul Ghatol (@Vipul_Espeaks) January 18, 2023

India have their 2 reviews still intact..then how u r telling we lost a review January 18, 2023

Oay ishan kishan ki harkat par bhi baat kar lae. Aur kisi team nae kia hota toh tum twitter par pagal ho gaiy hotay — Ali Haider (@AliHaid73040412) January 18, 2023

Childish behavior from Ishan Kishan. #IndvsNz — Abinash Gogoi (@RoyceDaMajor69) January 18, 2023

Pandya was batting well on 28 in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). He got out in a strange fashion, which left the fans angry and confused. (WATCH: Pandya's dismissal in IND vs NZ 1st ODI here)

The ball came in sharply beating Pandya's bat and the bails fell off. Latham and New Zealand appealed, the umpire went upstairs. The replays showed that the bails might have fallen due to the ball hitting the stumps but the side on angle showed that bails had not fallen until the ball was received by the keeper.