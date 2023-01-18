Hardik Pandya out or NOT OUT? Third umpire GOOFS UP, feel India fans as all-rounder dismissed in strange fashion vs NZ - WATCH

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya played well for his 28 runs in the first ODI vs New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). He got out in a strange fashion, which has left the fans confused and in doubt. The Indian fans, including former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, felt that the Pandya was not out over there. It was a Daryl Mitchell delivery and keeper Tom Latham was standing up to the stumps. The ball came in sharply, beat Pandya's bat and the bails fell. Latham and New Zealand appealed, the umpire went upstairs. The replays showed that the bails might have fallen due to the ball hitting the stumps but the side on angle showed that bails had not fallen until the ball was received by the keeper.

Wasim Jaffer made the same point as well commentator Ravi Shastri on air. Jaffer tweeted: "Clear gap between ball and bails. Ball is inside gloves, bails not lit yet. Bails lit after brush from gloves. Hardik robbed there."

Check out the strange dismissal and the reactions of former Indian cricketers as well as fans below:

Hardik robbed there. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/yoI4rF4t9I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 18, 2023

ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE from the 3rd ump!!!



Extremely clear that it was the keeper that broke the stumps..



But 3rd ump got pre-occupied with other things like edge and gloves ahead of stumps, and completely missed that ball has not hit stumps to begin with!!



RIDUCULOUS!!! #INDvNZ — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) January 18, 2023

It was a day when none of the Indian batters made it big except Shubman Gill. Gill smashed the bowlers all round the park. Rohit Sharma fell cheaply and Virat Kohli too could not do much with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav played a quickfire knock of 31 and Hardik was unlucky to get out on 28 courtesy the controversial decision.