Chris Gayle set to return to Jamaica Tallawahs for 2019 CPL

West Indies star Chris Gayle is all set to make a return to Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) following a gap of two seasons after being named as their marquee player for the 2019 season of the tournament.

Announcing the news, Jamaica Tallawah COO Jefferson Miller said that there is no bigger name in the shortest format of the game than Chris Gayle and, therefore, the team is really delighted to have him back for the upcoming season of the CPL.

“We are delighted to have Chris playing for his home team for the 2019 season. There is no bigger name in Twenty20 cricket, and we can’t wait for him to arrive and make the Jamaican fans proud. We are looking forward to Chris being a big part of our push for a third CPL title.," the CPL official website quoted Miller as saying.



Gayle had previously played for the Tallawahs from 2013 to 2016 and guided them to glory twice during his last stint with them.

The 39-year-old batsman, who is the leading the list of T20 batsman of all time with more than 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game, subsequently switched to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and led them to the final in 2017.

Gayle is also the leading run-scorer of the CPL with a total of 2,111 runs, including three centuries all for the Tallawahs.

The 2019 season of the CPL will take place from September 4 to October 12, with Tallawahs playing five of their home games in Jamaica at Sabina Park.



Tallawahs will decide their rest of the squad at the CPL Players Draft which on May 22.