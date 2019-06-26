Chris Gayle takes a U-turn on retirement, says open to play Tests and ODIs series against India after World Cup 2019

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has taken a U-turn from his decision to retire from ODIs after the World Cup. The opener, who announced in February that the World Cup 2019 in England would be his one-day swansong, expressed his desire to play the series against India, who are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is between August and September.

"It's still not the end. We still have a few matches to go, and maybe another series after this so knows? We'll see what happens," Gayle said during the press conference on the eve of West Indies' game against India.

"My plans after the World Cup... I may play a Test match against India, and then I'll definitely play the T20s and ODIs against India."

Initially perceived as a joke, West Indies media manager later confirmed to the press that Gayle was not kidding and that he was serious and hopeful of perhaps getting a farewell series. Gayle has played 103 Test matches between 2000 and 2014 having scored 7109 runs with two triple centuries.