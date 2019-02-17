हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chris Gayle to retire from ODIs after 2019 World Cup

West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Sunday revealed his desire to retire from One-day Internationals after the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. 

Gayle made his international debut in 1999 in a One-day International (ODI) against India at Toronto CSCC on September 11, 1999. 

The 39-year-old cricketer has so far scored 9,727 ODI runs at an average of 36.98 in 284 matches, which comprises of 23 centuries and 49 half-centuries. Not only this, he has also picked 165 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Gayle, who is the first cricketer to score a century in all three formats of the game will be looking to make his presence felt for the Windies after being recalled for the opening two ODIs of the upcoming five-match series against England. 

The southpaw who is the second most capped player for the Windies in the format, last featured in an ODI for the side during the home series against Bangladesh last year in July.  

Tags:
Chris GayleWindiesIndia2019 World Cup
