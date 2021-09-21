Chris Gayle turns 42: Yuvraj Singh posts ‘moonwalk’ video to celebrate ‘Universe Boss’ birthday

West Indies and Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle turned 42 on Tuesday (September 21). The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ will celebrate his birthday on the cricket field as Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match in Dubai on Tuesday. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Yuvraj Singh took to social media to give a special greeting to Gayle on his big day.

The former India southpaw posted a video of Gayle dancing with Yuvraj to a Michael Jackson song, evening trying their hands at MJ’s famous ‘moonwalk’. Yuvraj in his Instagram post challenged Gayle by claiming that he was a ‘better dancer’ than Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

“Happy birthday to the #UniverseBoss @ChrisGayle333. Looking forward to many more epic nights with MJ moves are you sure @virat.kohli is a better dancer than me? #HappyBirthdayKingGayle,” Yuvraj wrote on his Instagram post.

Gayle replied with a smiley and heart emoji to Yuvraj Singh’s post. Watch Yuvraj’s birthday wishes here…

Gayle made his international debut back in 1999, and in his career, he has hit more than 1500 sixes and more than 3000 fours. He is also the only batsman to have scored more than 14,000 runs in T20 cricket which makes him the greatest batsman to have ever played the format. Gayle has won the T20 World Cup twice with the West Indies and is an integral member of the side that will defend their title when the marquee tournament starts next month in the UAE.

Gayle also has a phenomenal record in Test cricket. He has a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODIs and a century in T20 internationals and it makes him the only batsman to have this amazing record. He currently holds the record of the highest individual score in the T20s.