Christchurch mosque shooting

Bangladesh cricket tour of New Zealand called off after Christchurch mosque shooting

The test match at Hagley Oval for which the Bangladesh cricket team was in New Zealand, was scheduled to begin on Saturday.

File photo

Christchurch: In wake of the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, the Bangladesh cricket tour of New Zealand has been called off on Friday.

The test match at Hagley Oval for which the Bangladesh cricket team was in New Zealand, was scheduled to begin on Saturday.

At least 27 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. Media reports suggest that at least 20 shots were fired and nearly 50 people have been injured.

The Bangladesh cricket team, which made a narrow escape, was present at the Hagley Park mosque when the incident took place.

Cricketer Tamim Iqbal Khan took to Twitter and said, "Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack"

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the shooting and declared it as the darkest day.

