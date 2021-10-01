हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
clare connor

Clare Connor becomes MCC's first female president, replaces Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara

Former England captain Clare Connor on Friday took charge as the MCC president, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the club's 234-year-old history.

Clare Connor becomes MCC&#039;s first female president, replaces Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara
Clare Connor becomes MCC's first female president

London: Former England captain Clare Connor on Friday took charge as the MCC president, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the club's 234-year-old history. Connor's nomination was announced by her predecessor and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara at the Annual General Meeting last year but she had to wait for a year to take charge due to COVID-19.

Clare takes over from the former Sri Lanka captain after his term was extended to two years because of the pandemic. MCC is the custodian of cricket's laws. Connor, who is currently the ECB's Managing Director of Women's Cricket, was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in 2009.

On her appointment, Connor, in a MCC statement, said: "I am truly honoured to be MCC President and would like to thank Kumar Sangakkara for putting his faith in me to deliver this enormously important role, for the good of the sport I have loved all my life."

"I will try to bring my range of experiences from the dressing room and the boardroom to support, influence and work alongside the Club's leadership and committees over the next 12 months. I am really looking forward to being part of the MCC team."

Connor made her England debut in 1995 at the age of 19, and took over the captaincy in 2000, leading England at Lord's against Australia a year later. An all-rounder who bowled left-arm spin, Connor led England women to their first Ashes triumph in 42 years, overseeing a 1-0 series win in 2005.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown on Friday took office as the MCC chairman.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
clare connorMCC
Next
Story

Virat Kohli’s captaincy affected international careers of THESE top cricketers

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Oct 01, 2021