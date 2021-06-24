'Classic example of Big things don't come easy': Ravi Shastri after WTC Final defeat

A day after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday congratulated the Kiwis. In a contest, which was marred by rain and poor light, Kane Williamson's New Zealand tumbled Virat Kohli and his boys by eight wickets in Southampton on the Reserve Day to win the World Test Championship title.

Reacting to the result, Shastri in a tweet wrote: "Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect."

Leading the side from the front, Williamson anchored the Kiwi innings along with experienced candidate Ross Taylor and played an unbeaten knock of 52. Taylor, on the other hand, also remained not-out on 43, helping his side complete the 139-run chase comfortably.

Meanwhile, Kohli on Wednesday indicated that he may bring in ‘right people with right mindset to perform’ in the Test side just like their white ball set-up where they have multiple players ready to shoulder responsibility at the highest level.

The Indian captain didn’t name anyone but expressed his displeasure at some of the players not showing enough intent to score runs which put pressure on the batting outfit.

“We will continue to reassess and continue to have conversations around what are the things required to strengthen our side and not follow or fall prey to certain patterns,” Kohli said at the post match virtual press conference.

“We will not wait for a year or so and have to plan ahead. If you see our white ball team now, we have great depth and guys are ready and confident. Same thing needs to be done with Test cricket. You have to reassess and replan and understand what dynamics work for the team and how we can be fearless. Bring in right people who have right mindset to perform,” the skipper, hinted at overhaul.