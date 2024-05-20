'Classless Players, Apni Aukaat Mat Bhulo': CSK, RCB Fans Begin Social Media War After Faf du Plessis And Co 'Neglect' MS Dhoni

After the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a controversy took place and interestingly it involved the former Chennai captain MS Dhoni, who has possibly played his last IPL. Dhoni has not yet announced his IPL retirement but with the way he thanked the Chennai crowd after their last match at home, it appears 'Thala' wants to bid goodbye to the only cricket tournament he plays after international retirement. Dhoni would have liked to end on a good note, with the record-making sixth IPL trophy. Alas, it was not to be.

CSK had themselves to be blamed as after starting well, their campaignd derailed and this season they lost more games at home than expected. In the end, they needed a simple win to qualify for the playoffs. But they batted poorly in the chase and could not achieve the cut-off score even to qualify.

RCB, on the other hand, won 6 matches on the trot to qualify. They won some of these matches by good margin also which boosted their Net Run rate (NRR). They were on the cusp on being knocked out early but they picked up their game in the last 3 weeks and will now play the Eliminator vs Rajasthan Royals.

RCB fought hard and had every right to celebrate the win over CSK in their least group match. The celebrations were extended on the ground. An upset MS Dhoni lined up in a queue to shake hands with the RCB players. Upon seeing their celebration, he left the ground after shaking hands with the support staff of the opposition camp.

One cannot say whether Dhoni got angered by RCB's extended celebrations over playoffs qualification on the field but cameras have recorded him leaving the ground.

On social media, a sort of war has erupted since then. RCB fans are targetting Dhoni for not waiting to shake hands with opposition players. On the other hand, CSK fans are also alleging that RCB players did not show respect to a senior player like MSD by ignoring him.

One Twitter user, who happens to ba CSK fan, wrote that RCB players are classless and the should not forget that Dhoni won 5 IPL titles for CSK and should have been respected. The RCB fans also gave fitting replies to the CSK fan, saying that all MSD had to was walk 50 meters or less to shake hands.

Check out RCB and CSK fans at loggerheads below:

The classless RCB players who took turns to do cartwheels on the field like they had won the IPL trophy making the 5 times champions CSK team wait forever. Cricbuzz rightly criticised the RCB players for not shaking hands with #Dhoni. No class.



Apni Aukaat mat bhulo#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/iDpiu4Xe1k — Riya Sharma (@RiyaSharma9724) May 19, 2024

Its Matter Of just 30 Seconds



Ms Dhoni Couldn't Walk 50meters For 30 Seconds To Shake Hands? pic.twitter.com/PY78qEu7gA May 19, 2024

This man could walk to the pitch when he was already out just to argue with umpires on a no-ball but can't walk 50m to shake hands with opposition?? What happened to spirit of cricket??https://t.co/LKa7TPIOIU — Akshay (@aksh__96) May 19, 2024

The mystery continues over Dhoni's future at CSK. Is he going to come back to win another title for Chennai next season as a player. Experts say that if BCCI keeps the Impact Player rule, in which 12 players can take part in an IPL game across the two innings, there are more chances for ageing Dhoni playing next season again. The rule gives him the cushion to play purely as a batter lower down the order.