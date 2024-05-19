WATCH: Ambati Rayudu In Tears As RCB Knock Out CSK Out Of IPL 2024

Moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history at Chinnaswamy Stadium, storming into the IPL playoffs with six wins in six successive games, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik told his team-mates that people will remember this RCB team for a long time to come. Joyous over six in a trot win, Dinesh Karthik told the RCB dressing room, as quoted by a press release from RCB, "Not only people, but even other teams in the future, will be inspired by the incredible turnaround his team has achieved this season."

RCB made it to the playoffs after having a poor win-loss record of a win and seven losses in the first eight games, but winning the next six games. (WATCH: Matthew Hayden's Daughter Grace Enjoys Famous Hyderabadi Biryani With Fans, Video Goes Viral)

With 10 runs needed from the last two balls, Dayal delivered a courageous pair of deliveries that outfoxed Jadeja, causing him to swing and miss both times. This secured the victory for RCB and sparked jubilant celebrations. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu, who played 90 matches for CSK from 2018 to 2023, provided commentary on JioCinema's Hindi panel.

Reaction of Ambati Rayudu after CSK were knocked out.

In the other IPL news, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday called out the broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for allegedly recording his private conversations and playing them on air violating right to privacy.

Rohit took to X, saying that the lives of cricketers has become intrusive because of cameras recording each and every step and conversation, putting the player's privacy at risk. He also said that content creation focused on views and engagement will "break the trust" between fans, cricketers and cricket. It is, though, not clear which conversation of Rohit was played on air. (IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Slams IPL Broadcaster For Breach Of Privacy, Says, 'Despite Asking Not To...')

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," tweeted Sharma.

Notably, Rohit's team Mumbai Indians (MI) had a dissapointing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under the leadership of new captain Hardik Pandya, who had made his return to the Blue and Gold side following a great stint with Gujarat Titans (GT) from 2022-23, which also involved winning the title in the franchise's debut season.

MI finished at the bottom of the points table with four wins, 10 losses and eight points. Rohit had a decent season with the bat, scoring 417 runs at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150. He scored a century and fifty, with the best score of 105*