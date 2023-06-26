Clive Lloyd Addresses West Indies Player Exodus To T20 Leagues: ‘We Suffer…’

Franchise T20 cricket has mushroomed all over the world and they offer huge money to cricketers. The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands out for its extravagant financial investments as well as top-notch quality of cricket. While the IPL has enhanced the entertainment aspect of cricket and has unearthed several exciting young talents, not only for India but also for other nations, it has always come under the scanner for taking players away from their national duties with lucrative contracts. West Indies cricket has faced a brunt as a result of these lucrative contracts.

However, Clive Lloyd, the World Cup-winning West Indies captain, believes that modern-day cricketers deserve substantial monetary rewards. In an interview with RevSportz, he expressed his opinion, saying that even earlier players broke away and joined Kerry Packer because they were not getting their due.

“These guys now know what they are worth. But I think that if IPL is such an important part of their lives, just give them a window so that they can play IPL,” he said in the interview.

Lloyd further emphasised the importance of providing players with a suitable window, since they deserve to earn good value for their services. He highlighted the fact that cricketers dedicate their prime years and immense effort to the sport, so it is only fair that they are appropriately compensated.

Lloyd also drew parallels with NBA stars and footballers and said that when Michael Jordan and other footballers were earning millions per month, no one objected and, so, cricket should not be any different.

Money should not hinder commitment

Lloyd was also quick to add that players should prioritise playing for their country over franchise cricket, and financial considerations should not hinder their commitment.

“The point is that they should not do this to the detriment of playing for their country or their nation. And we suffer because we are only five and a half million people. So, if we groom twenty players and lose ten, it is like digging a hole to fill a hole. And I do not want that,” Lloyd said.

He emphasised the importance of having the best players represent their country and perform at their peak. Lloyd advocated for a situation where players genuinely desire to play for their nation.

West Indies cricket has faced the brunt of players opting for franchise cricket as opposed to their national contracts. Players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard are high-value T20 players and they have often chosen franchise leagues across the world over West Indies cricket.