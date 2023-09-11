Colombo Weather Today, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India Vs Pakistan Match To Get CANCELLED On Reserve Day, Check HERE

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match has predictably moved in the Reserve Day on Monday after incessant rain in Colombo on Sunday meant that only 24.1 overs were possible in the India’s first innings after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sent them in to bat. According to Asia Cup 2023’s Reserve Day rules, the match will restart at the same position at 3pm IST onwards on the Reserve Day on Monday.

A minimum of 20 overs needs to be completed in both the innings for the clash to be constituted an ODI otherwise both India and Pakistan will be sharing 1 point each from the contest. Already one India vs Pakistan Group A match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2 has been washed out due to rain in the Asia Cup 2023.

The weather prediction for Monday in Colombo is not looking bright either. According to the MET department, the maximum temperature will 30 degrees with 97 per cent possibility of rain. Humidity will be around 81 per cent with a cloud cover of 99 per cent when the match resumes at 3pm IST on Monday afternoon.

Around 17.9mm of rain is predicted during Monday afternoon. The possibility of rain decreases to 80 per cent by evening but there will be 100 per cent cloud cover by then.

Check Colombo weather prediction today for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day HERE…

The play was halted for almost four hours on Sunday in Colombo as the rain kept on coming back. India will resume their innings on Monday at the same score on 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Earlier, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8) and KL Rahul (17) were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.

(with ANI inputs)