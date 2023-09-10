trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660190
ASIA CUP 2023

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Match Be Cancelled Due To RAIN

Colombo Weather Update: There is 90 per cent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India vs Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 has already witnessed one match washed out between India and Pakistan earlier this month at Kandy. On Sunday, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be facing off once again and this time in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stages at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

However, the weather prediction isn't looking too bright in Colombo either. The weather department is predicting at least 90 per cent chance of rain on Sunday. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have organised for a reserve day on Monday, should the match be affected by rain and cannot be completed on Sunday.


Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

10 September 2023
07:12 AM

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Colombo Weather Prediction: Cloudy morning in Colombo, WATCH

It is a cloudy Sunday early morning in Colombo ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 between India and Pakistan this afternoon. Check HERE...

06:42 AM

LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain and storms predicted for evening

Saturday was a clear day in Colombo as Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went through without a hiccup with Sri Lanka coming out on top. However, rain and storm are predicted for Sunday evening with MET department predicting 90 per cent chance of rain. Will the India vs Pakistan get washed out again?

06:41 AM

Hello and welcome to out LIVE Coverage of weather updates from Colombo for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. 

