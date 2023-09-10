Colombo Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Match Be Cancelled Due To RAIN

The Asia Cup 2023 has already witnessed one match washed out between India and Pakistan earlier this month at Kandy. On Sunday, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be facing off once again and this time in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stages at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

However, the weather prediction isn't looking too bright in Colombo either. The weather department is predicting at least 90 per cent chance of rain on Sunday. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have organised for a reserve day on Monday, should the match be affected by rain and cannot be completed on Sunday.

Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.