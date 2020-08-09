Complete squad of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for 2020 Caribbean Premier League

Rayad Emrit will look to provide a winning start to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots when the franchise begins their campaign against Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots made a sixth-place finish in 2015 and 2016 editions of the tournament, while they ended at third and fourth spot in 2015 and 2016 editions of the CPL,respectively.

The franchise's best result in the CPL came in 2017 when they finished as runners-up to Trinbago Knight Riders.

Among the six players retained, Rassie van der Dussen will be unavailable due to travelling issues. As a result, New Zealand's Nick Kelly has been named as the replacement.

Meanwhile, Ben Dunk, Dennis Bulli, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal have been roped in during the CPL draft which was conducted virtually amid coronavirus crises.

Heading into the upcoming season, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to come up with a good performance and lift their maiden title.

The CPL will become the first major T20 league to be take place amid coronavirus crises when the 2020 edition takes place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago.The final of the tournament will take place on September 10.

Due to COVID-19, the 33-match season will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, with a series of stringent protocols also in place to protect the players as well as others involved in the league.

The full squad is as follows:

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen (ruled out player), Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal.