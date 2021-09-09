Conflict of Interest complaint against MS Dhoni, BCCI officials call it 'frivolous and motivated'

New Delhi: The BCCI apex council on Thursday received a complaint against former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's appointment as the Indian team's mentor for the T20 World Cup, citing the conflict of interest clause in the Lodha Committee reforms.

Former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta, who has previously filed a series of Conflict of interest complaints against players and administrators, has sent a letter to the apex council members that Dhoni's appointment is a violation of the Conflict of Interest clause, under which one person cannot hold two posts. Dhoni is also captain of Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise.

"Yes, Gupta has sent a letter to apex council members including Sourav (Ganguly) and Jay (Shah). He has cited clause 38 (4) of the BCCI constitution which loosely states that one person cannot be holding two separate posts. The Apex Council will need to consult its legal team to check the ramifications," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

READ | 'I am just praying there is no clash between MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri': Ex-India batsman on MSD's mentor role

It is understood that Dhoni being a player in one team and mentor in another raises questions for which clarity is needed.

Dhoni was named mentor for WT20 by secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the squad announcement on Wednesday.

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, the enigmatic wicketkeeper-batsman led India to two world titles -- the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

Dhoni is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, gearing up for the resumption of the league from September 19 in the UAE.

READ | MS Dhoni brought in to break Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup jinx

The reticent player's retirement, announced by him through an instagram post on August 15 last year, had taken the cricket world by surprise and he has not spoken even once about it after that.

The highly-respected wicketkeeper-batsman played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals amassing 4876, 10773 and 1617 runs respectively across formats.

He has largely kept a low profile after retiring internationally, focussing on his IPL engagements and organic farming at his home town Ranchi.

Conflict complaint against Dhoni frivolous and motivated

BCCI has termed the complaint of conflict of interest against Dhoni as frivolous. Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official said there was no logic behind the complaint as the team had already been selected and Dhoni will only be guiding the players.

"It is well known now that these frivolous complaints have become a tool for proxy attacks ever since the new rules and regulations came into force. The World Cup is happening post the IPL. At that point all players would be free agents since there would be a reshuffle of players with a big auction coming up with the entry of the new teams. One isn't even sure if MS would continue at the CSK then."

"Moreover, the team has been selected, a mentor has no say in selection and is only going to be guiding the players in the squad. Essentially he is a senior player who isn't actually playing. Going by the perverse logic of the frivolous complaint, the Indian captain Virat Kohli should not even participate in the IPL no?" the official enquired.

Another BCCI official said it was reaching a stage where no former Indian cricketer would be able to serve the country. "Let me assure you, if this is allowed to continue, this will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of Indian cricket," the official said.

Mr. @msdhoni will join #TeamIndia for the upcoming #T20WorldCup as a mentor. The announcement from Mr. @JayShah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, which made the entire nation happy. pic.twitter.com/2IaCynLT8J — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Former BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry believes it will undoubtedly enhance India's chances of bringing the trophy home. Having worked closely with Dhoni in an administrative capacity during the 2009 T20 World Cup (Media Manager) as well as India`s tour of England in 2011 (Manager), Anirudh keeps it short and sweet and calls it an excellent move. "It is an excellent decision to bring MS Dhoni on board as the mentor for the team. MS, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma form a very potent leadership group and this decision enhances the team`s chances at the ICC T20 World Cup. This decision of the BCCI Secretary must be lauded," he told ANI.