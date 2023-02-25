Copy Cat: Indian Fans React As Babar Azam Recreates Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Scene - Watch

During a press conference, a reporter asked Babar Azam about Karachi Kings' poor form in the ongoing 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League, despite his departure from the franchise. Babar was traded to Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) after a disappointing campaign in 2022 where his team won only one match out of ten. Karachi Kings have won only one game out of five in the current season, indicating no improvement in their fortunes.

Next level roasting _ _ _. #KingBabar

Samjhdar ke liye Ishara kafi hai.

Woh kon jo kehte hai Babar ko bolna nhi Aata. #HBLPSL #BabarAzam_ — MUBARAK_KHAN (@mubaraak_khan) February 23, 2023

Jalta hai yea karachi king se — MARAJ HAIDER __ (@MarajHaider0) February 24, 2023

BTW he is looking _____ — Sumera Naz (@SumeraN42693220) February 23, 2023

Atleast kk not losing badly even with the tattiest of team they selected



Last year it was all SOMERSET players selected by babar aur haalat dekhlo February 23, 2023

He is becoming Kohli _ — Amat-ul Mateen Noor (@amatulmateenoor) February 24, 2023

Jis na pucha usay Content chaya tha , aur usay wo mil gaya — Muhammad hamza (@hamza_412) February 23, 2023

"Main unka coach thodi hu? Aapse mujhse puch rahe hai unke baare mein. Aaj ke match ki baat karte hai (Am I their coach? Why are you asking me about them? let's talk about today's match)," Babar said to the journalist asking him about Karachi's fortunes.

Babar responded sharply to the reporter's question, similar to how Rohit Sharma had reacted during the 2019 World Cup when asked for advice on Pakistan's batting crisis.

"Agra main Pakistan ka coach bana toh bilkul bataunga (If I become Pakistan's coach, I will definitely tell you), " Rohit said.

Currently, Babar's team, Peshawar Zalmi (PZ), is in fourth place in the 2023 PSL table, having won two games and lost two out of their four matches. Multan Sultans lead the table with four wins out of five matches, followed by Islamabad United with three wins out of four. The defending champions Lahore Qalandars have won two games and lost one in the league so far.