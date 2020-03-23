हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus COVID-19: ICC allows staff to work from home

The ICC spokesperson said that health and well-being of staff is their priority while remaining fully operational.

Coronavirus COVID-19: ICC allows staff to work from home
Official logo of ICC

New Delhi: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) allowed its majority of staff to work from home.

"Like the rest of the world, the ICC is following guidelines from authorities and in line with the approach of our members, the majority of our staff are now working from home," the ICC spokesperson told.

The ICC spokesperson said that health and well-being of staff is their priority while remaining fully operational.

"Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of staff whilst remaining fully operational. The team has full remote working capacity and as a result we can keep the ICC fully functioning whilst keeping our staff, their families and the wider communities safe," the spokesperson added.

The higly infectious disease has so far claimed over 14,000 lives while infected more than 3,40,000 people worldwide.The pandemic has took a heavy toll on many sporting activities including cricket.

All professional and domestic cricket has either been postponed or stand cancelled. 

 

ICC Coronavirus COVID-19 Cricket
Suresh Raina, wife Priyanka welcome birth of son Rio Raina

