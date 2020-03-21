Coronavirus COVID-19: Mumbai Cricket Association office to remain shut till March 31

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to shut down its office till March 31 following the orders passed by the Maharashtra government in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread all across the world.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the MCA confirmed their decision to close its office till this month before adding that further development in this regard would be made as per the directions of the state government.

"As per Govt. directions, the office of Mumbai Cricket Association will remain closed till 31st March 2020.Further decision would be taken as per the directions of Govt. of Maharashtra," the state cricket association wrote.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government had ordered that only essential stores like grocery and medical stores will remain open in the state, while all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31.

Earlier, the MCA had postponed all matches that were scheduled to be played in the city between March 14 and March 31 besides shutting down its office till March 21 due to novel virus.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced on Friday that it would be shutting down its office from March 30 and work from home in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all across the world.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Maharashtra Cricket Association had also ordered all their employees to work from home in order to avoid the further spread of novel virus in the country that has affected more than 250 people and claimed the lives of four in India.