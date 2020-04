Coronavirus: Cricket Club of India to donate Rs 51 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) has pledged to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Relief Fund to help the State in its fight against coronavirus.

Besides this, the CCI will also donate Rs 51 lakh within the community to help the staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have decided to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Maharashtra CM`s Relief Fund. As the whole nation is trying to fight this virus, we are also in the same team. We have also donated Rs 51 lakh for the community of our staff, their families and some ex-staff," CCI president Premal Udani told.

"We are praying and our government is also making full efforts to beat this virus. I hope with the combined hard work, we will overcome this situation," he added.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the country. The pandemic has so far affected 3,855 people in the state, with 201 deaths reported from the novel virus so far.