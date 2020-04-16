'Coronavirus is mother of all World Cups': Ravi Shastri to citizens

As India is currently observing lockdown in order to combat the threat of coronavirus, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged his countrymen to stay indoors and maintain social distancing as COVID-19 is a 'mother of all World Cups'.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former Indian cricketer posted a video of him citing cricket examples to explain his countrymen about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shastri compared coronavirus with a World Cup where not just eleven players are playing in a team but 1.4 billion are competing.

"As I would know, sport teaches you life lessons that can be applied to just about anything you want to pursue for the rest of your life. Today the COVID-19 has put us in a situation where we got our backs to the wall. To combat this COVID-19 (coronavirus) is like chasing a World Cup where you give your everything in trying to win it. What's staring you at the face is no ordinary World Cup. This is the mother of all World Cups where not just eleven are playing but 1.4 billion are in the playing arena and competing. Guys, we can win this. For that, we have to observe the basics," Shastri said in the video.

The Indian head coach also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading from the front in the country's fight against coronavirus.

"You have got your Prime Minister leading from the front ahead of the curve like other countries have farmed out," he said.

Shastri further reiterated the government's guidelines to stay home and maintain social distance in order to win the match against coronavirus.

"You have got to obey the orders that come from the top: be its centre, state or the frontline workers who are risking their lives. Two orders that stand out: staying home and maintaining social distancing. It is not easy but to win the game you got to go through the pain to break the chain and see the gain. Come on, guys! let's do it together. Let us get out there in a bruit force of 1.4 billion and beat this corona and get your hands on the World Cup of humanity. Let's do it," he stated.

On April 14, Prime Minister Modi further extended the lockdown in the country till May 3 after initially announcing a 21-day lockdown on March 24 in order to combat the threat of novel virus.

These days, the sports personalities have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their new ways to pass time at home, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.