COVID-19 breaches IPL 2021 bio-bubble: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals postponed? Check the latest updates

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League endured a massive blow when two Kolkata Knight Riders players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite the event taking place inside a robust bio-bubble. As per reports, it is believed that Chakravarthy, who recently had exited the bio-bubble for shoulder scans via a green channel, may have contracted the virus first.

Moments later, the league again found itself in a tough situation as members from Chennai Super Kings tested positive for the virus, including bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji. After the development, it's definite that the team will now go into self-isolation to detect any further infections, which also leaves dark cloud looming over their IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals, which was all set to tale place in New Delhi on Wednesday. In all possible scenario the game is likely to be postponed.

What is the latest update?

"As of now, the Delhi game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is on. But tomorrow's game is likely to get postponed as Balaji has again tested positive for COVID-19. So we have two teams down, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by ANI in their report.

"Coming to the league itself, we are looking at moving base to Mumbai, but are awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra government and once that is done, we will be good to go. Should take us another couple of days to get the clearance," the official explained.

What does CSK want?

As per a report in The Indian Express, the franchise have informed the BCCI that they are not willing to take the field for their next encounter and it is believed that the members will once get back to action after all players, who came in contact with the ones who tested positive cleared three COVID-19 tests over a six day period.

“The coach is asymptomatic. However, as per the BCCI’s Covid protocols, everybody who has come in contact with him will have to undergo a six-day quarantine. We can’t play our next game (against Rajasthan Royals). The BCCI knows about the testing protocols and how many tests need to become negative before an all-clear is given. We have communicated it to the BCCI. They will have to reschedule the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals,” a CSK official told The Indian Express.

We are in this together! Let's support each other and reach the right people for help.

For #COVID19 related support in Chennai: Helpline Numbers 044 4612 2300

044 2538 4520 Website: https://t.co/rXBPmRTRbA#WhistlePodu #Yellove @chennaicorp pic.twitter.com/rhWrNmEKfu — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2021

The way forward

The report further mentioned that in order to remove the virus from the bubble, BCCI have made certain changes, with gymnasium asked not to be used by players, umpires and match officials. Players have been directed to order from room service only,while franchise have been advised to stop using the activity room.

“It will be tough to postpone or change the venues now. We are speaking to medical teams on how to strengthen our bio-bubble. Teams will have to undergo RT-PCR tests daily. We are trying to find solutions keeping in mind the safety of players,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.