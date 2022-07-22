NewsCricket
India captain Shikhar Dhawan said he wanted to bat second due to the sticky nature of the wicket, considering the rain factor looming around.

Covid-19 hit India vs West Indies series, THIS all-rounder tests positive ahead of 1st ODI - Check Here

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against India at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran revealed the news during the toss. "Unfortunately, Jason has Covid so he misses out. It's pretty much the same guys who played in the series against Bangladesh," Pooran said. 

After winning the toss, Pooran said all-rounder Jason Holder misses out due to contracting Covid-19. "Just due to the weather and start time (on bowling first). We will look to use the conditions. Happy to be at my home ground. We spoke about batting through the innings and build partnerships. We will try our best to improve. (Kyle) Mayers is back from injury. Rest are the same from the Bangladesh series."

India captain Shikhar Dhawan said he wanted to bat second due to the sticky nature of the wicket, considering the rain factor looming around. "I am a very cool captain, will hope to keep the energy up. Take good decisions and keep the process strong. The bench strength is complementary with the domestic and IPL cricket."

"This is a great opportunity to showcase talent, show fight, and win the series. Surya, Shreyas, and Samson are all good, even myself. We get support here, from abroad and locals which is good."

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein

