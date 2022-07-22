IND vs WI, 1st ODI Toss Report: West Indies win toss, opt to field first

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first game of the three-match ODI series here at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday.

A look at our Playing XI for the 1st ODI.



Live - https://t.co/tE4PtTfY9d #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/WuwCljou75 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

Both team captains at the toss -

Shikhar Dhawan: We were thinking of batting second, the weather looks like it will rain later on and the wicket is sticky but we are happy to bat first. I'm a very cool captain and like to guide the team, I will love to take the right decision but importantly make sure the process is right, we are focussing on the process and make sure we get the right result. It's complimentary, so much of talent in the country due to our domestic cricket and the IPL. The boys got a lot of exposure, it's a great opportunity for all to showcase our talent. There's Surya, Shreyas, and Sanju all the boys are quite good - even me (smiles). Lots of fans come from overseas to support us, we always like playing here in the Caribbean, and the guys are really looking forward to it.

TOSS_: West Indies Captain @nicholas_47 wins toss against @BCCI __ captain @SDhawan25. #MenInMaroon will bowl first in Game 1 of the CG United ODI Series at Queens Park Oval __ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/XFVmWin2gN July 22, 2022

Nicholas Pooran: We are gonna have a bowl first. There's the weather around and there will be help for the bowlers early on, hopefully, we will make use of it. It's a nice feeling, a better feeling to win the toss, very happy to be here in front of my home ground. We spoke about it, batting in partnerships, and gaining momentum, it's been tough for us, but we are up for the challenge. Every game we will try to improve. Unfortunately, Jason [Holder] has Covid so he misses out. It's pretty much the same guys who played in the series against Bangladesh.

Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales