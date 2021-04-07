COVID-19 hits IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Daniel Sams now tests positive

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to kick off the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in just a couple of days time against defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, there are more bad news for Virat Kohli’s team as Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams became the second cricketer from the franchise after opener Devdutt Padikkal to test COVID-19 positive.

“Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility,” the RCB wrote on their official Twitter profile.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” the RCB added.

Sams had joined the RCB training camp last week on April 3 with a negative report, but has since tested positive. He is one of five Australians with RCB this season, joining Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.

However, while Maxwell and Christian have been training with the the RCB squad, Sams has remained quarantined in his hotel room. Zampa and Richardson are yet to arrive in India to join the Simon Katich-led squad that features superstars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Earlier, RCB’s opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal had also tested positive for coronavirus last week. He is currently isolating at his residence in Bengaluru. Padikkal had been in sensational form in Vijay Hazare Trophy, ending up as the second-highest run-scorer behind Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians' scout Kiran More also tested positive for the virus. Following a positive test, it was later announced that all the other members of the MI franchise have tested negative.