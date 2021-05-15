COVID-19 relief: Virender Sehwag provides over 50 thousand free meals in Delhi-NCR

With the country currently jostling against the second wave of COVID-19, the sportstars have stepped up and have lent their support in almost every possible manner. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is one among them, who has been serving the needy with free meals during the crisis.

The cricketer on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the "Virender Sehwag Foundation" has so far delivered free meal to over 50,000 people in New Delhi and the national capital region and will continue their humanitarian gesture at this crisis hour.

Privileged to have offered over 51000 free home cooked meals so far to covid patients in the last month in Delhi NCR. If you have a family in Delhi which is affected by Covid and need home cooked food made with love, please do DM. https://t.co/fa0amFAwwG pic.twitter.com/6Qc4ZktUFY — Virender Sehwag Foundation (@SehwagFoundatn) May 15, 2021

Crease me rehkar, this is an opportunity to do #GharSeSewa . If you live in Delhi & can make food at your home for 100 people than please DM your name,phone num & area to @SehwagFoundatn or @udayfoundation . Paristhiti jo bhi ho, Bhalai ki supply rukni nahi chahiye #FeedWithLove pic.twitter.com/A2G953ikmf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, taking country’s caseload to 2,43,72,907. While 3,890 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,66,207, as per Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.