Virender Sehwag

COVID-19 relief: Virender Sehwag provides over 50 thousand free meals in Delhi-NCR

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has been serving the needy with free meals during the crisis. 

COVID-19 relief: Virender Sehwag provides over 50 thousand free meals in Delhi-NCR
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag (PTI/File Photo)

With the country currently jostling against the second wave of COVID-19, the sportstars have stepped up and have lent their support in almost every possible manner. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is one among them, who has been serving the needy with free meals during the crisis. 

The cricketer on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the "Virender Sehwag Foundation" has so far delivered free meal to over 50,000 people in New Delhi and the national capital region and will continue their humanitarian gesture at this crisis hour. 

Meanwhile, India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, taking country’s caseload to 2,43,72,907. While 3,890 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,66,207, as per Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag
