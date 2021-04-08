हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital, will remain in quarantine

Sachin Tendulkar along with his few India Legends' teammate had tested positive for the virus after taking part in the Road Safety World Series. 

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital, will remain in quarantine
Sachin Tendulkar in action during the Road Safety World Series (Twitter)

A week after being admitted in a hospital due to COVID-19, Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday was discharged after recovering from the virus. The legendary batsman will remain in quarantine for few days.

Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID19 on March 27. 

Tendulkar along with his few India Legends' teammate had tested positive for the virus after taking part in the Road Safety World Series. 

More details to follow... 

