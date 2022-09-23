CPL 2022: Mumbai Indians star Dewald Brevis HAMMERS five SIXES in a row for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, WATCH

Mumbai Indians and South African star Dewald Brevis is making rapid strides since the U19 World Cup heroics last year. Brevis was bought for a whopping Rs 3 crore by Mumbai Indians earlier this year at the IPL 2022 auction and the youngster is showing his full prowess at the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2022.

Turning out for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Brevis hammered five successive sixes while scoring 30 off just 6 balls as his side defeated Trinibago Knight Riders by seven runs to remain in contention for the CPL 2022 playoff spot. Coming into bat in the 19th over of the Patriots innings, Brevis first smashed Akeal Hossain for three sixes in a row as the West Indian left-arm spinner leaked 30 runs in the penultimate over.

Brevis then finished the innings off with two more sixes off the final two balls of the innings off Daryn Dupavillon as the Patriots posted 163/6 with 51 runs coming in the last two over largely thanks to young MI batter.

Watch Dewald Brevis hammer five successive sixes in CPL 2022 here…

Dewald Brevis 5 sixes in a row

30*(6) pic.twitter.com/faGyEvD84z — deg (@anubhav__tweets) September 22, 2022

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to bat in this must-win game, but were restricted early on as the Knight Riders rotated five bowlers across the powerplay. Sherfane Rutherford would change the complexion of the innings with a brilliant 78 runs, aided by a spectacular cameo from Dewald Brevis, to take the Patriots to 163/6.

In their chase, the Trinbago Knight Riders struggled to build partnerships as wickets consistently fell. Despite this, they remained with a chance of winning the match as Tim Seifert and Andre Russell scored crucial late runs, but it proved to be in vain as they could only muster 156/7, losing by seven runs.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were frustrated by the bowling of the Knight Riders in the first ten overs, reaching 43/3 and having lost the key wicket of Evin Lewis. Rutherford would then shoulder the responsibility of carrying the innings as he patiently scored runs before accelerating in the last three overs, to finish on 78 runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders lost the early wickets of Leonardo Julien and Colin Munro in their chase, with spinners Kevin Sinclair and Rashid Khan restricting runs. Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran would then lose their wickets as the Knight Riders found themselves in serious trouble. Seifert kept the chase alive with a valiant half century. Despite Russell scoring 18 runs in the 19th over, it was not to be enough as Sheldon Cottrell delivered a composed final over to take the Patriots to victory by seven runs.

Brief Scores: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 163/6 (Rutherford 78, Brevis 30 n.o.; Dupavillon 3/38, Patel 1/7) bt Trinbago Knight Riders 156/7 (Seifert 59, Pollard 31; Cottrell 3/33, Sinclair 2/18)