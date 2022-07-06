The Saint Lucia Kings have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on August 31. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis, who led the Kings to a second successive Hero CPL final in 2021, will return for this season. He will be joined by Tim David, who was star of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, and David Wiese who were both instrumental to the Kings success during the 2021 season.

Du Plessis’s teammate at RCB and Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be joining St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2022 this season. Also heading to the Patriots is the hugely exciting South African batter Dewald Brevis who has impressed for the Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League.

This season will also see the return of Scott Kuggeleijn who played for the Kings in 2020, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket taker that season. The Kings have one more overseas spot left to fill and this will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Kings will have six more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday 7 July – at 9am Eastern Caribbean Time.

Hasaranga will be available after the first few matches of the Patriots season and Pakistani off-spinner Qasim Akram will be with the franchise until he arrives. Akram led the Pakistan team which took part in the U19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and Afghan leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed will be with the Patriots for their first appearances at the Hero CPL. The Patriots have one more overseas spot left to fill which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Patriots will have five more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday – 7 July – at 9am Eastern Caribbean Time.