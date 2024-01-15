Credit Goes To CSK & MS Dhoni: Shivam Dube After Back-To-Back Fifties Against Afghanistan

In a dazzling display of skill and composure, Shivam Dube once again stole the spotlight in the second T20I against Afghanistan. Batting at no.4, Dube's unbeaten 63 off 32 balls played a pivotal role in India's successful chase of Afghanistan's 172, with 26 balls remaining. Dube's outstanding form in the ongoing T20I series is a testament to his cricketing prowess. In the first match in Mohali, he not only contributed with the ball, taking two crucial wickets, but also remained unbeaten on 60, steering India to a convincing victory. The second T20I saw another match-winning performance, with Dube forming a crucial 92-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

CSK Resurgence: Turning Point in Dube's Career

Dube's journey to cricketing excellence took a significant turn when he joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2022. While his debut season was promising, it was in 2023 that he truly shone, amassing 418 runs in 16 matches and playing a crucial role in CSK's fifth IPL title.

Gratitude Towards CSK and MS Dhoni

After his stellar performance against Afghanistan, Dube, in an exclusive chat with JioCinema, expressed his gratitude towards the Chennai Super Kings and their captain, MS Dhoni. Dube acknowledged the pivotal role played by senior members of the CSK team, including coach Stephen Fleming, in boosting his confidence.

Dube's Statement on MS Dhoni

Dube's heartfelt statement revealed the impact of MS Dhoni's guidance on his career. "This credit goes to the CSK team and Mahi bhai. I always had the game, but what CSK do is take out that game from a player. So, they have given me that confidence. They told me that I could score runs in IPL and that they believed in me," said Dube. He highlighted Dhoni's advice on being smart with shot selection, focusing on limitations, and playing to his strengths.

Future Prospects

With consistent and match-winning performances, Shivam Dube is making a strong case for his inclusion in the squad for the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year. As India gears up for the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on January 17, all eyes will be on Dube to continue his impressive run and strengthen his claim for a spot in the World Cup squad.