Cricket Australia appoints Andrew McDonald as interim head coach after Justin Langer’s resignation

Cricket Australia on Saturday confirmed that Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the interim head coach of the senior men's team.

This came after Justin Langer decided to resign as the coach.

"Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

Andrew McDonald will step up into the role of interim head coach of our men's national team, with official duties beginning with Australia's upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures.

The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect. The news was confirmed by Langer's management company.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," Dynamic Sports & Entertainment group tweeted.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Langer's future had appeared uncertain following the long meeting on Friday. He took over the position in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. His contract was due to expire this year.

Langer presided over a generally successful period, culminating in a 4-0 thrashing of England in the 2021-22 Ashes series after reportedly adopting a more low-key approach at the request of the players.

Meanwhile, Australia are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for five-match T20I series starting from February 11, after which the Aussies will tour Pakistan in March for three Tests, three ODIs, and a T20I. The series will be historic as it will be Australia will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.