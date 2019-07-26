close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England Vs Ireland

England bowl out Ireland for 38 to seal victory

On a murky morning, Ireland made a dream start when Stuart Thompson ended England`s second innings on 303 with the first ball of the day, clean bowling Olly Stone.

England bowl out Ireland for 38 to seal victory

LONDON: Ireland`s dream of pulling off one of the biggest shocks in the history of test cricket by beating England at Lord`s were shattered as they collapsed to 38 all out to lose by 143 runs on Friday. 

On a murky morning, Ireland made a dream start when Stuart Thompson ended England`s second innings on 303 with the first ball of the day, clean bowling Olly Stone.\

Live TV

After a rain delay, Ireland, chasing 182 for victory, began in encouraging fashion, reaching 11 without loss, but the wheels fell off in dramatic fashion as they posted the lowest ever test innings total at Lord`s.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad took cruel advantage of optimum bowling conditions to rattle through the Irish order in 15.4 overs.

Woakes put Ireland out of their misery, knocking back Tim Murtagh`s leg stump to finish with the spectacular figures of six wickets for 17 with Broad taking four for 19.

Tags:
England Vs IrelandEngland vs Ireland test matchEnglandIreland
Next
Story

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test Cricket

Must Watch

PT3M26S

5W1H: Women MPs demand 'very strict action' against Azam Khan over sexist remark on Rama Devi