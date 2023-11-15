Cricket World Cup 2023: '2019 Revenge Completed For MS Dhoni,' Fans React As Team India Beat New Zealand In Semifinal

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India buried the ghosts of Manchester from 2019 as they defeanted Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 70 runs in the semifinal of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. Now the focus shifts on the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa tomorrow. As long as the weather doesn't play spoiler, that has everything making it another exciting thriller.

Fans were delighted to see India beat New Zealand in the semis as they deemed the victory to be a 'perfect revenge' for MS Dhoni's last World Cup campaign from 2019 in Manchester. The clip of Dhoni getting run out in the crucial game against New Zealand during the 2019 World Cup semifinal haunted the Indian cricket fans for many years. (Watch: Virat Kohli Bows Down To Sachin Tendulkar After 50th ODI Century; Anushka Sharma Sends Flying Kisses)

Checkout the reactions here:

This win must and is dedicated to @msdhoni and revenge is taken now for that runout #INDvsNZ Tejas Mangi (@imTMangi) November 15, 2023

2019 revenge completed - pic.twitter.com/oarvUOx5kx — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 15, 2023

2019 revenge taken in 2023, this isn't about IND NZ semi finals pic.twitter.com/3Mkv4mOmMW November 15, 2023

Celebrations began in various cities across the country as team India sealed its place in the final of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs on Wednesday.

A large crowd was seen dancing to the beat of drums in Mumbai, celebrating India's victory over New Zealand. A huge crowd gathered in Pune, and several people waved the national flag.

"Rohit Sharma gave a brilliant start. In the finals, he can score 150 or 200 as well. Shreyas Iyer played really well today," a fan in Ahmedabad told ANI. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Hit Back At Harsha Bhogle Following 'VADA PAV' Remark On Rohit Sharma During India vs New Zealand)

People were seen celebrating in Noida after India's victory over New Zealand in the semis. Fans in Jammu burst crackers and dance with joy as they celebrate Team India's victory. Kohli's 'Virat' show at the Wankhede Stadium followed by Mohammed Shami's lethal 7-wicket haul powered India to the final of ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in a mouth-watering semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell's vigilant knock of 134 runs came up short against Shami's lethal spell as the India pacer led India's effort in the field to help the hosts seal a place in Sunday's final.

The hosts, who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, reached their first ODI World Cup final since 2011. Kohli's superb 50th record century followed the Indian openers' scorching start, as the tournament hosts got off to a flying start in Mumbai. Shami also made history as he registered the best wickets by an Indian bowler in World Cup history. Shami finished with supreme figures of 7/57, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker, with 24 from six games at a breathtaking average of 9.13.