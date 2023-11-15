trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688300
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Hit Back At Harsha Bhogle Following 'VADA PAV' Remark On Rohit Sharma During India vs New Zealand

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma smashed the New Zealand bowling attack all over the park at Wankhede.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Hit Back At Harsha Bhogle Following 'VADA PAV' Remark On Rohit Sharma During India vs New Zealand Rohit Sharma scored 47 off 29 in IND vs NZ. (Image source: Twitter)

In the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue skipper won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Leading the attack from the front, Rohit Sharma ran havoc on the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson as he got out on 47 off just 29 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes. However, on-air commentator Harsha Bhogle's 'Vada Pav' remark did not go well with the fans on the internet as they believed Rohit deserved a better comment for his lovely knock against New Zealand.

Harsha Bhogle's comment on Rohit was not to demean the Indian skipper but it was rather a comment hitting back on trolls who make fun of the batter when he fails to deliver. However, some fans believe Harsha Bhogle's remark was also not right. (3 GOATs In One Frame: Beckham Meets Tendulkar, Kohli; Check Viral Pics Here)

Checkout the reactions here:

India brought the 100-run mark in just 12 overs, courtesy Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's fiery start to their innings. The conditions looked in favour of the batters as both openers did a good job to hand their team a positive start.

Rohit meant business from ball one as he took the counterattack straight from the first over against Trent Boult getting 10 runs from it. Later he continued his assault on Boult and Tim Southee until he got caught by Kane Williamson who did tremendously well to complete the catch in the deep.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?