Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Hit Back At Harsha Bhogle Following 'VADA PAV' Remark On Rohit Sharma During India vs New Zealand

In the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue skipper won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Leading the attack from the front, Rohit Sharma ran havoc on the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson as he got out on 47 off just 29 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes. However, on-air commentator Harsha Bhogle's 'Vada Pav' remark did not go well with the fans on the internet as they believed Rohit deserved a better comment for his lovely knock against New Zealand.

Harsha Bhogle's comment on Rohit was not to demean the Indian skipper but it was rather a comment hitting back on trolls who make fun of the batter when he fails to deliver. However, some fans believe Harsha Bhogle's remark was also not right. (3 GOATs In One Frame: Beckham Meets Tendulkar, Kohli; Check Viral Pics Here)

Checkout the reactions here:

Did Harsha Bhogle just pass a Vada Pav jibe on Rohit Sharma?



Seriously Harsha? A caotain leading from the front, giving his 200% on the field, smashing bowlers in a semi final deserves a better praise than HOLD MY VADAPAV.#IndiaVsNewZealand November 15, 2023

Hi @BCCI, @ICC. What's up with these Vada Pav jibes by @bhogleharsha on Rohit Sharma? What more does he have to do to prove himself on the field? Pls stop giving space to fatphobic commentators. https://t.co/BdgUEKllvP — Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) November 15, 2023

India brought the 100-run mark in just 12 overs, courtesy Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's fiery start to their innings. The conditions looked in favour of the batters as both openers did a good job to hand their team a positive start.

Rohit meant business from ball one as he took the counterattack straight from the first over against Trent Boult getting 10 runs from it. Later he continued his assault on Boult and Tim Southee until he got caught by Kane Williamson who did tremendously well to complete the catch in the deep.