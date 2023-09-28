Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan And Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq Makes Shock Announcement, Says THIS Ahead Of Virat Kohli Clash

Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who hit the headlines during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season earlier this year after his clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, made a shock announcement ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which gets underway next month. Naveen, who is part of the Afghanistan ODI squad, announced his decision to retire from ODI cricket at the age of just 24 years after making a return to this format after 2 years.

Naveen missed the two-match T20I series against Bangladesh due to knee injury and went to England to have a minor knee operation. However, the LSG pace bowler told Cricbuzz website on Wednesday that he is planning to quit ODIs on the advice of a physician as that is the only way to prolong his career.

“I’ll be retiring from ODI cricket after this World Cup,” Naveen told Cricbuzz website. “Because of the workload and recent injuries that I have came across that's (quit longer format cricket and concentrate on shorter format cricket) what I have been advised by my doctors & physiotherapist,” he said.

All the best for what's to come, Naveen _ pic.twitter.com/xUmXF3EgGj — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) September 27, 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq was involved in a brawl with Virat Kohli after the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match earlier this year. While Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were docked 100 per cent of their match fees, Naveen-ul-Haq had to pay 50 per cent of his match fees.

“To prolong my career I have to leave the longer format and concentrate on T20 cricket. Luckily I have been declared fit to play in the World Cup but had been advised to cut down the entire longer-format cricket due to the injury that I have got and focus on shorter formats, and that is down to managing workload,” he added.

Naveen is already considered a hot commodity in franchise-based cricket and left his mark for Lucknow Super Giants in the last edition of Indian Premier League for Lucknow Super Giants, with 11 wickets in 8 matches.

The Afghanistan pacer will be up against Virat Kohli, in a much-anticipated clash when India take on Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.