Babar Azam To Step Down As Pakistan Captain After ODI World Cup 2023, Say PCB Sources

Before Pakistan's attempt to pull off the unimaginable to extend their World Cup stay in India in 2023, Babar Azam silenced critics of his captaincy in the competition. In the midst of the team's disappointing World Cup campaign, he took aim at analysts and asked them to write him directly with their ideas instead of airing live. That being said, if rumours are to be believed, Babar will be giving up his white-ball captaincy after the tournament, as per a report from Geo Super.

Addressing the criticism ahead of Pakistan's final league game in this World Cup, against England in Kolkata on Saturday, Babar said: "Everyone has their own point of view, their own way of thinking. Everyone is saying something different. He should be like this, or like that. If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me."

Ahead of Pakistan's final group stage clash against England, Babar was asked about when he would take a decision on his captaincy during the pre-match press conference on

Friday, to which he replied, "About the captaincy--as I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this; my focus is on the next match."

He also denied that captaincy has affected his form in the World Cup, as he has struggled to put runs on the board.

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years, and I have never felt this way. It's just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that's why people are saying that I am under pressure. I am under no pressure. I have been doing this for the last 2.5 or 3 years. I was the one who was performing, and I was the one who was the captain. I was applying the same thing," Babar added. England and Pakistan will square off at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.