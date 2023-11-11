Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Is Not Playing Vs Bangladesh Due To THIS Reason; No Injury Scare

Australia won the toss in their least league game of the World Cup 2023 vs Bangladesh at Pune and opted to bowl first. Captain Pat Cummins said that they wanted to chase as the bowlers may find some swing in the morning at this venue. Cummins also announced the playing 11 for the Bangladesh match. Glenn Maxwell, the hero of the last match vs Netherlands, was not playing the game. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc also missed out on the selection for this match as Australia aim for a big win to jump to the second spot in the table.

Why are Maxwell and Starc not playing?

If you are an Australia fan, there is no need to be worried after hearing that Maxwell and Starc are missing the Saturday's game. Cummins mentioned at the toss that Maxwell and Starc have been given rest. The team management want the two regulars of the team to be fresh for the semifinals vs South Africa.

Maxwell suffered cramps during the mad innings vs Netherlands in Australia's last match. He had struck 201 not out off just 128 deliveries, powering Aussies single-handedly to a come-from-behind win with 3 wickets and over 3 overs to spare. Australia were 91 for 7 when Maxwell and Cummins came together to stage an pull off an epic comeback. In the stand that was of over 200 runs, Cummins had contributed with just 12 runs while Maxwell went on to register his maiden ODI double hundred. It was also the first double ton in ODIs in a chase.

No Shakib for Bangladesh

In case you did not know and were surprised to see Najmul Hossain Shanto at the toss of Australia vs Bangladesh match, then let us tell you that Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the World Cup 2023. The reason is injury to his index finger. That means Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka could be the last time the fans saw Shakib in a World Cup wearing the green jersey.

Bangladesh have the Champions Trophy spot on the line. A win will assure them of a spot in the Champions Trophy with a top eight finish at the end of the league stage. If they slip out, they won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025.