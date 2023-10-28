Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Fined By ICC Following South Africa Loss Due To THIS Reason

Seems like nothing is working for the Pakistan cricket team as they have been sanctioned by ICC after their game against South Africa. Babar Azam and co lost the game on Saturday by 1 wicket as they failed to defend the target of 271 for the Proteas. Pakistan have been fined by ICC for slow over rate.

"Pakistan's faltering ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign has received a further blow with the team sanctioned for a slow over rate during their recent match against South Africa," wrote the official website of ICC. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Equals Special Record Of Sachin Tendulkar With Ton Against Australia)

Another blow for Pakistan as they try to stay in the race for the #WC23 semi-finals



Pakistan were found to be four overs short during South Africa's batting innings in Chennai and were handed a penalty of 20 percent of their match fee, informed the ICC official site. (More to follow)