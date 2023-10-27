Cricket World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals If They Lose To South Africa Today? CWC Scenarios EXPLAINED

It is a big match today for Pakistan as they play South Africa in a sort of must-win scenario at the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai. This is the same venue where they lose their third straight match of the competition vs Afghanistan. That loss has derailed their World Cup campaign and bruised their egos. It is time to redeem their pride and get the campaign back on track. But it is not going to be easy.

Pakistan have four games remaining in the first stage of the tournament and all four will be a huge challenge. They play South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in that order. All four teams have the potential to beat the Men in Green. There are no easy games in World Cup. But the matches against lower ranked nations such as Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are comparatively easy to win. Pakistan have hurt themselves by not winning all 3 of these.

What if South Africa beat Pakistan today?

Pakistan will further dent their hopes for the semi-finals if they lose to South Africa in Chennai. The points table shows that the only place up for grabs is the fourth spot where Australia are sitting with 6 points. Australia too have four matches remaining in the competition. India have 10 points, SA and NZ 8 each.

If South Africa beat Pakistan today, then from point of view of Men in Green, they will hope that Australia loses to New Zealand in Dharamsala and hopefully at least next two matches out of 3 after. But Pakistan will then have to ensure they win remaining 3 games after SA clash with a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Not to forget, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan too have 4 points each and how their campaign pans out in the next two matches will also determine Pakistan's future.

So, it is a tight race currently for the last spot in the semis, considering India, South Africa and New Zealand will stay ahead because of 8 minimum points after 5 matches. Even if these three lose two matches ahead, they can make up for the losses and jump to 12 points.

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan vice-captain who attended the pre-match presser on Thursday, told the media that they are looking for a four-match winning streak. That is exactly what Pakistan should aim for. Wins in all remaining matches. That is Pakistan's best chance to guarantee a place in the semis.