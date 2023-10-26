After facing the wrath of the fans, Shaheen Afridi's brother Shan shared some old photos of ace pacer and captain Babar Azam on his social media. The fans are seeing it as a step from Shan to negate the controversial social media activity that brought him a lot of hate recently. Shan had allegedly 'liked' many posts on social media website X which were written against Babar. After Pakistan lost to Afghanistan, fans directed hate towards Babar, calling for his removal as captain. Shah allegdly liked some of these posts, which caused angry reactions from the fans.

As per the fans, Shan went back and disliked all these posts so that no one can see them. However, the users on X had taken screenshots of the same.

Shan shared three pics of Shaheen and Babar, one from the pacer's wedding with Shahi Afridi's daughter Ansha and two from the cricket field. He also wrote as caption: "Brothers, one bond. Through thick and thin, they stand together, supporting each other always. "Unity is the strength that binds us together, creating a powerful force that can achieve anything. World Cup humara hai. Inshallah. Best of luck champions.

Check out the post made by Shan for Shaheen and Babar:

There were reports of an alleged rift between Shaheen and Babar as well, from the Asia Cup days. However, Shaheen himself had quashed all such rumours by making a post on X last month. The rumours of rift were back after Pakistan lost to Australia and it spread like a wildfire on social media. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then released a press statement, saying that all such rifts are baseless rumours.

Shan's post also attempts to clarify the same. Rifts in Pakistan camp are not new. Earlier too, one has seen the team divided in Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi days.

After seeing the hate from the fans to the Pakistani team, PCB released another statement asking the former cricketers and supporters to back the team amid the grim times. It also, however, said that discussion on the future of Pakistan Cricket will take place but only after the World Cup comes to a poor end for the Men in Green.