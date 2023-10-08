trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672583
NewsCricket
EMPTY STANDS AT CHEPAUK

Chepauk Stadium Empty Even For India Vs Australia World Cup Match; Fans Show Anger On Organisers On Social Media

The ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 is seeing empty stands in the matches that have taken place so far. The India vs Australia game too saw a lot of empty chairs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chepauk Stadium Empty Even For India Vs Australia World Cup Match; Fans Show Anger On Organisers On Social Media Chepaul stadium. (Source: X)

The India vs Australia match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 also saw empty seats at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Previously, the World Cup opening match between New Zealand and England had also seen almost half of the empty stadium at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Later, the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match as well as South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash in Delhi also saw empty stadium. However, the fans took most of the seats as the night broke in. 

Also Read | WATCH: Virat Kohli Starts Cricket World Cup 2023 With Stunning Catch To Dismiss Mitchell Marsh, Sets New Record

Even in the Pakistan vs Netherlands clash of the Cricket World Cup at Hyderabad, there were empty stands spotted by the fans. Some fans are also confused by the empty stands as while booking tickets they were told by the official ticket booking partner on the app that the match had been sold out.

Check out fans are reacting to the empty stands at the World Cup:

The ticket booking issues have been a big pain for the fans. Earlier, the fans had to wait in a long queue online for booking the tickets for the India matches, especially the hugely-awaited IND Vs PAK clash.

On Saturday, October 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had launched 14,000 tickets for the India vs Pakistan match that is to take place on October 14 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The craze for this match is huge as many Pakistani fans are also awaiting their visas and tickets to watch the 'mother of  all clashes' in the World Cup.

Coming to the India vs Australia match, Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli brought attention upon himself by taking a stunning catch in the slips to dismiss Mitchell Marsh. That was also his 15th catch in the World Cup, which is now the most by any Indian cricketer in the history of the tournament. Shubman Gill missed the World Cup opener due to high fever and is expected to return hopefully by the next week for the India vs Afghanistan match.     

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train