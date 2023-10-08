Chepauk Stadium Empty Even For India Vs Australia World Cup Match; Fans Show Anger On Organisers On Social Media

The India vs Australia match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 also saw empty seats at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Previously, the World Cup opening match between New Zealand and England had also seen almost half of the empty stadium at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Later, the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match as well as South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash in Delhi also saw empty stadium. However, the fans took most of the seats as the night broke in.

Even in the Pakistan vs Netherlands clash of the Cricket World Cup at Hyderabad, there were empty stands spotted by the fans. Some fans are also confused by the empty stands as while booking tickets they were told by the official ticket booking partner on the app that the match had been sold out.

Check out fans are reacting to the empty stands at the World Cup:

I've never seen Chepauk so empty. Who the hell has all these tickets? #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/ELD7nYPEdY October 8, 2023

second inning tak bhi agar stadium naa bhare to Indian fans should ask question to BCCI about this ticket scam..shamefull to see empty seats — Adam (@MainAdamz) October 8, 2023

The empty seats in the stadium while the BookMyShow app shows sold out reminds me of Jawaan. — Champaran wallahh (@realanuj27) October 8, 2023

IPL hs alrdy proved (during COVID) cricket matches cn be profitable even with an empty stadium, thn what's the point of keeping ticket prices too high ( 2K). Reduce the ticket price to 200-300, let the stadiums be full in the World Cup.@JayShah #IndVsAus #CWC2023 #cwc23tickets — Sarcasm Byte (@SarcasmByte) October 8, 2023

The ticket booking issues have been a big pain for the fans. Earlier, the fans had to wait in a long queue online for booking the tickets for the India matches, especially the hugely-awaited IND Vs PAK clash.

On Saturday, October 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had launched 14,000 tickets for the India vs Pakistan match that is to take place on October 14 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The craze for this match is huge as many Pakistani fans are also awaiting their visas and tickets to watch the 'mother of all clashes' in the World Cup.

Coming to the India vs Australia match, Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli brought attention upon himself by taking a stunning catch in the slips to dismiss Mitchell Marsh. That was also his 15th catch in the World Cup, which is now the most by any Indian cricketer in the history of the tournament. Shubman Gill missed the World Cup opener due to high fever and is expected to return hopefully by the next week for the India vs Afghanistan match.