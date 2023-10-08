trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672525
VIRAT KOHLI

WATCH: Virat Kohli Starts Cricket World Cup 2023 With Stunning Catch To Dismiss Mitchell Marsh, Sets New Record

India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli was a sight to behold at the World Cup opening game for India as he took a brilliant, diving catch to dismiss the Australian opener.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: Virat Kohli Starts Cricket World Cup 2023 With Stunning Catch To Dismiss Mitchell Marsh, Sets New Record Kohli takes a catch during match vs Australia. (Source: X)

Virat Kohli started trending on social media websites after an absolutely brilliant catch right at the start of the India vs Australia match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Chepauk on Sunday, October 8. India needed an early wicket to start the match with a bang and Jasprit Bumrah provided just the right ball to produce an outside edge of the bat of opener Mitchell Marsh. Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first in the hot conditions in Chennai. 

Bumrah did his job by making Marsh play a poor shot and got the outside edge. The rest of the job was done by Kohli behind the stumps at the slips. Fielding at first slip, a position which is occupied by Shubman Gill these days, Kohli jumped to his wrong side to take a completed the catch. With this catch, the whole of Chepauk rose to celebrate India's first wicket in the World Cup. Courtesy this catch, Virat Kohli has the most catches as a fielder for India in World Cups now.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's catch in the World Cup below:

Coming to Shubman, he is missing in India's opening game due to illness. The star batter is reportedly down with dengue fever and may not be available for at least a week. Speaking about his recovery, India captain Rohit Sharma had said, in the pre-match press conference, that he is young and that is why his recovery should be quick. Rohit did not provide any update on the comeback of the Indian batter. Earlier, India head coach Rahul Dravid had said that Shubman will soon be back for India. On Friday, he had recovered completely from the fever and it may take another round of tests to declare him fit enough to take the field.

Coming to the catch, Virat has now completed 15 catches in the ODI World Cups as a fielder, which is the most by an Indian. He is likely to increase the number in the next 1.5 months. Virat is a good fielder, who rarely misses catches and his energy in the field is also infectious. After taking the catch, the Indian cricketer was asking the Indian spectators to get behind the team and make more noise to put pressure on the Australians.

