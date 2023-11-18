Cricket World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Pritam, Khalasi Singer Aditya Gadhvi To Set Stage On Fire During Final; No Dua Lipa Performance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who are the hosts of the Cricket World Cup 2023, announced the list of performers at the closing ceremony before the final between India and Australia. The match is set to be played at the world's largest cricket stadium in the world known as Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Star Sports, in a tweet, had earlier hinted that Dua Lipa could be performing on the closing night. But her name is missing from BCCI's schedule.

The closing ceremony for the World Cup 2023 has been divided into four different shows. There will be a pre-match show that will include Suryakiran IAF Airshow, which starts right after the toss at 1.35 pm IST. It will conclude at 1.50 pm when the national anthems start for both the teams followed by first ball being bowled at 2 pm.

In the first innings break, there will be a performance from Coke Studio India's viral song Khalasi's music produce Aditya Gadhvi. The innings break will have a longer program with musician Pritam Chakraborty, singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi performing. In the 2nd innings break, there will be a laser and light show at the stadium.

Check the schedule of the closing ceremony of ODI World Cup 2023 below:

In case you did not know, there was no opening ceremony held in Ahmedabad ahead of the opening clash between England and New Zealand on October 5. The closing ceremony was also announced a day before the final. There are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese or his deputy could be present the the stadium to watch the final.

Another report says the International Cricket Council (ICC) has invited all World Cup-winning captains as guest of honour to the World Cup final. India's two World Cup winning captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are likely to be there alongside Clive Lloyd, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting among others. Eoin Morgan, England captain who won the last World Cup as captain, is already in India as part of the broadcast team.

The stadium will be packed with over 1,30,000 fans. It will be a spectacle for them as they get to witness entertainment of the highest quality. But all the eyes will be on Team India and Australia as these two sides look to increase the number of World Cup trophies in their cabinet.