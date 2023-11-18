WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Dravid Go Out For Dinner Together In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

India captain Rohit Sharma looks relaxed ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. The Hitman visited a popular restaurant in Ahmedanad along with teammate Shreyas Iyer, head coach Rahul Dravid and rest of the support staff for dinner. A video was posted by fans on X (formerly Twitter) of Rohit, Shreyas and others coming out of the Agashiye restaurant in Ahmedabad. Rohit's wife Ritika was also spotted at the popular eatery.

Rohit Sharma with his wife, Coach Rahul Dravid and Shreyas Iyer spotted at Agashiye restaurant last night in Ahmedabad.#INDvAUS #WorldCup2023 #RohitSharma #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/vZZ6uqas1b — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) November 18, 2023

India have been on a rampage in this World Cup. They have played 10 and won 10 so far. This incredible run should not stop in Ahmedabad, say India fans, who want Rohit to lift the trophy on the night of November 19 at the Narendra Modi stadium.

On the other hand, Australia too are in great form. They did start the World Cup on wrong foot, losing first two matches against India and South Africa. But they fought back strongly as the tournament progressed and now have an opportunity to finish the tournament with wins over South Africa and India in the last two matches. That will also ensure they finish with their sixth World Cup title.

India are in supreme form. However, they also know that Australia have big match players who rise to the occasion. Aussies have experience of playing the knockouts and finals. Not to forget, Australia have lost a World Cup final only once out of the seven times. This is an incredible feat.

India need to play the attacking cricket they have played so far. They must prey on Australia's inability to play the complete game in the tournament so far. However, they also must negate some of the threats some of their players pose. The individual brilliance can also shock India. For example, Glenn Maxwell's unbelievable 201 not out vs Afghanistan or an Adam Zampa show can take the game away.

The Men in Blue will be hoping that Rohit gives good start yet again. The India captain has batted selflessly in the World Cup, not aiming for milestone but flying starts. His quick 40s and 50s have given India the much-needed boost right at the start, helping the following batters by setting up the base. India will hope Rohit has another brilliant game with the bat.