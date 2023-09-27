Cricket World Cup 2023: Dale Steyn Picks Finalists And Pakistan Is Not One Of Them

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn wants his team South Africa to make it to the final of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. But he knows that it might not be the possibility because of two teams. They are not Australia, Pakistan or New Zealand. But India and England. Steyn feels India and England will be the two finalists of the Cricket World Cup 2023, as per his prediction.

Steyn said that South Africa have the advantage of having played a lot of cricket in India thanks to the Indian Premier League. The Proteas Men also have some brilliant cricketers in form of Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen. However, they might not be enough to make it the final, said Steyn.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Steyn said, "It’s a tough one, you know my heart wants to go with South Africa making the final. I would love them to make the final, their team, a lot of their players play in the IPL, they play in India regularly. They got some guys like in David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen who really started to figure out those conditions and bat well there. Then, there is KG Rabada who is being bowling there for ages and a lot of their other senior players have played a lot of cricket there. So I feel like they have got the ability to go on and get to the finals with getting those players. But I am not just too sure and I kind of have to go with Waqar. Yeah, I feel like the favorites would probably be India, I feel like India is going to be one of the finalists and probably England. But my heart wants to say South Africa and India but I am kind of leaning towards India and England."

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan backed India to win the World Cup but said that he has a hunch that South Africa could be smiling finally at the end of this World Cup. Irfan added that one cannot count out England either for they bat very deeply and are filled with world classall-rounders. “See, on logic you can’t drop England from the finalists spot because they have a very strong team, and the way they are playing cricket with their all- rounders like at number 9, they have an all-rounder batsmen like Chris Woakes, so I know that but I have a hunch in my heart which says that South Africa will do great in this World Cup. So, for me it’s India and South Africa. See, South Africa has a great chance to do well in this World Cup because they have arrived here with a strong team and good form but India will definitely win this Word Cup because they are at their best form right now and also like Waqar Younis told how they played in the Asia Cup and according to me they have also ticked all the boxes at right time," said Irfan.