After facing an heavy defeat in hands of the Indians, Pakistan director of cricket Mickey Arthur had said that the Men in Green will meet India again in the final. Babar Azam and Co had been crushed in what was a one-sided World Cup 2023 contest in Ahmedabad. India extended their dominant lead over Pakistan in ODI World Cups making it 8 wins in same matches. While Arthur still believes that Pakistan can make it to the knockouts, former India pacer Sreesanth does not feel so.

The Kerala-born fast bowlers feels that there is a huge gap in quality between Pakistan and India, at the moment and that India's C team today can easily beat the neighbours. "Mickey Arthur said we’ll meet in the final. I don’t think Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC trophy or in any other event considering the team they have. Even our C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI. Make an IPL XI of players who are not playing, even they can defeat the Pakistan team," Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

Sreesanth continues to take potshots at the Pakistani team, saying that they cannot even dream of playing at such a big stadium. For the unitiated, the India vs Pakistan clash in Cricket World Cup took place was at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the largest stadium in the world. "Pakistan cannot even dream of playing in such a big stadium. We gave them a chance, but if you play like that, you won’t get such chances again," Sreesanth added.

India had beaten Pakistan by 7 wickets after bundling them out for just 191 in under 43 overs. It was a complete performance from Indians, who are on a roll in the ongoing World Cup. The Men in Blue began the Wold Cup campaign with a food win over the Australians before registering a win over Afghanistan in Delhi. Then came Pakistan and India decimated them too. Rohit Sharma and Co next face Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune followed by a tough game vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to forget the India loss when they meet Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru. This is a big match for both sides. Australia, after losing first two matches, beat Sri Lanka two days ago and will be looking to beat Pakistan to continue the winning momentum. Babar Azam's team has 2 wins from 3 matches.